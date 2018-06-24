Tour a Garden by a Pioneering Female Landscape Architect

View a piece of the world as seen through the eyes of Amy Cogswell—one of the first female landscape architects in the United States, and designer of the Colonial Revival Garden at the Webb-Deane-Stevens (WDS) Museum. On Sunday, June 24, 2018, from noon to 4 p.m., the WDS Colonial Revival Garden will be one of 14 historic gardens highlighted for Connecticut Historic Gardens Day.

WDS garden guides will give free tours of the garden, show copies of Cogswell’s original garden plans, and discuss her vision for the space. There will be a PowerPoint display, "A Year in the Cogswell Garden," and refreshments will be served. Optional WDS Museum house tours will be offered at a discount for the day. Visitors during the event will also have the chance to win a framed poster featuring the winning entry for the 2018 Historic Gardens Day Poster Art Contest by Connecticut artist Bonnie Beers-Johnson.

Professionally designed gardens were uncommon in the early 20th century, and female landscape architects extremely rare in a field that was traditionally dominated by men. Cogswell attended the first American institution for women studying in her field, the Lowthorpe School of Landscape Architecture, Gardening, and Horticulture for Women, in Groton, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1916 and served as the school’s headmistress from 1916 – 1923. When hired by the Connecticut Society of Colonial Dames, in 1919, Cogswell’s plans for the Webb House’s gem of a garden included classical elements, quaint arbors, and a wide assortment of the “old fashioned” flowers that were popular in the early 1900s.

For more information on the Webb Deane Stevens Colonial Revival garden, visit: http://webb-deane-stevens.org/colonial-revival-garden/.For more information on Connecticut Historic Gardens, visit: www.cthistoricgardens.org