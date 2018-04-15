3 on 3 to Benefit St. Joseph Parenting Center

The Saint Joseph Parenting Center (SJPC), a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen families that are at risk of child abuse or neglect, announced that registration is now open for its fourth annual SJPC Stamford 3 on 3 Hoops Tournament on Sunday, April 15, 2018, from 10 am to 4 pm, at Chelsea Piers in Stamford. All proceeds from the event will support the SPJC and its programs, which include nearly 30 parenting classes and a fatherhood program.

The one-day three-on-three basketball fundraiser is a double-elimination tournament with a men’s division and a coed division. The registration fee per team is $300, which includes jerseys and water bottles for all team members. Teams can register online at www.sjpcenter.org. Registration is limited to 64 teams, so early registration is recommended.

Corporate sponsors for the tournament include: Navigators, NBC Sports, AM Wins, AON Benfield, Aspen Re, Deloitte, Everest Re, Gen Re, Guy Carpenter, Ironshore, RT Specialty, Willis Re, XL Caitlin, AIG, Chubb Re, Hartford Steam Boiler, JLTRe, Partner Re, Odyssey Re, The Hartford, Wilton Re, Chelsea Piers and Rhône.

For the tournament SPJC is partnering with Chelsea Piers (CP) and Rhône to provide raffle prizes, including a one-month membership to CP and a Rhône Workout kit.

