Members of the Greenwich community and surrounding towns are invited to attend an evening of cocktails and conversation at Burning Tree Country Club featuring a discussion with Anne-Marie Slaughter, the first woman to serve as Director of Policy Planning for the U.S. Department of State, former Princeton University Woodrow Wilson School Dean, and President & CEO of New America.

The Atlantic article, “Why Women Can’t Have It All” in 2012 and expanded in her recent book, Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family. Anne-Marie will then sit down with Yeva Avakyan, Associate Vice President of Gender Equality & Girls Empowerment at Save the Children, to discuss what it takes to enable all children and families to thrive in our changing world.

The event, “Driving Equality for the Next Generation,” is presented by the Greenwich Leadership Council of Save the Children and will benefit the Fairfield-based global humanitarian organization’s Center for Girls and Gender Equality.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.savethechildren.org/drivingequality. For more information, contact Luciana Spurkleland at 475-999-3219 or lspurkleland@savechildren.org.