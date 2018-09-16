Flea Market shoppers looking for bargains and treasures might have that opportunity at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-Fashioned Flea Market where more than 80 vendors will be offering a variety of items including antiques, repurposed furniture, collectibles, jewelry, specialty foods, crafts, household items, clothing, and toys. The Museum will be open for $5 mini-tours and feature a White Elephant table where visitors can shop for rare finds. Trendy food trucks will serve edibles to satisfy all palates, while a classic and antique car show will entertain shoppers of all ages.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.