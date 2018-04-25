Oh, My Aching Back! – A Community Education Program presented by HSS
In the U.S., back pain is the second leading symptom driving patients to their doctor’s office. Degenerative conditions of the spine can lead to chronic pain with sporadic bouts of more severe pain.
Join us for a comprehensive talk that will address:
- who to see for the pain associated with degenerative spine conditions
- options for managing back pain
- the role of physical therapy in preventing and treating back pain
WHEN: Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm
WHERE: HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT, 06902
SPEAKERS: Christine Lynders, PT, OCS, CAFS and Steven J. McAnany, MD
To register please visit www.hss.edu/pped or for more information, contact Pamela Villagomez at 203.705.2956 or email at villagomezp@hss.edu.
Wednesday, 25 April, 2018
Contact:Pamela Villagomez
Phone: 2037052956
Website: Click to Visit
Categories:
