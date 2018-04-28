Day to Night Gala Preview

Be among the first to seeJennings Beach, Fairfield, Day to Nightand tourStephen Wilkes’ extraordinaryDay to Nightworks. Enjoy Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Matt Storch of Match Restaurant, Match Burger Lobster and NOM EEZ. Live music by Chris Coogan.
JENNINGS BEACH, FAIRFIELD, DAY TO NIGHT is a large-scale photograph created by acclaimed photographer Stephen Wilkes of Westport. In one photograph, shot in August 2017, Wilkes captured life along Fairfield’s beloved beachfront.
