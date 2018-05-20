School Days. School days. Dear old golden rule days! Join the Norwalk Historical Society on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 2:00pm at Mill Hill Historic Park for a trip back in time to those good old fashioned school days where author Melinda K. Elliott will present a lively discussion: “School Days: Connecticut Schoolhouses Through Time”. There was a time when you could walk through Connecticut and find schoolhouses scattered across the landscape every few miles. Schools were literally everywhere: in the road, on top of a rock hill, or next to the meeting house. Each schoolhouse was made for one teacher to “keep school” for all the neighborhood children. Now in the 21st century, schooling has changed but these now forgotten one-room schools can still be seen. Author Melinda K. Elliott will uncover the stories and photographs of the numerous renovated and restored schoolhouses that still dot our state, including Norwalk’s very own Downtown District School at Mill Hill Historic Park. Ms. Elliott will also be selling and signing copies of her new book, “Connecticut Schoolhouses Through Time”. A tour of the Downtown District School and a lesson with the schoolmarm will follow the lecture. Tickets are $3.00 for current teachers (must show school ID when checking in at event) and $5.00 for the general public and can be purchased at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. Limited parking on site. Additional parking follow signs to overflow parking across the street.



About Melinda K. Elliott

Melinda K. Elliott, who lives in Southbury, Connecticut, first became interested in one-room schoolhouses from her mother’s exciting stories of school-room adventures. Melinda is involved in several historical endeavors, including being a director and docent of an 18th century brick schoolhouse. She enjoys historical research and sharing her latest finds through the historical society newsletter, brochures, panel displays, blogs, and a children’s book on local history. Melinda and her husband have three children, all living nearby, and several grandchildren to spoil. They enjoy road trips and are always on the lookout for old grist mills and one-room schoolhouses.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Melinda K. Elliott