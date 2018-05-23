Kizomba Drop-In Class

If you've always wanted to learn this dance, or just want to improve your Kizomba styling, this drop in class is just for you. Bob will get you dancing this sensual dance with basic patterns and styling. Each week will reinforce basics, and present new moves and styling. Beginners welcome... but more advanced dancers are welcome to join us too!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.