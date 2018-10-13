Travel with the Victorians Gala

This Gala will feature Silent and Live auctions, a black-tie dinner, exhibit previews, and a special presentation by globe trotter and renowned travel historian Tony Perrottet, a contributing writer to numerous national and international publications including: Smithsonian Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, Esquire, Outside, Afar, and the London Sunday Times. Perrottet is the author of five books and his travel stories have been translated into a dozen languages and widely anthologized, having been selected six times for the Best American Travel Writing series. He is also a regular television guest on the History Channel, where he has spoken about everything from the Crusades to the birth of disco.