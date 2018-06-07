Compass To Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support

On Thursday, June 7, 2018, Boys & Girls Village invites you to attend an exceptional evening at Black Rock Yacht Club in Bridgeport, CT. Attendees will enjoy a lively evening of festive cocktails, great music, delicious food, inspiring speakers and more. The event celebrates client success and the growth of the Boys & Girls Village organization.

“In the spirit of our organization’s dynamism, we invite the community to come be a part of an entirely new event that celebrates progress,” said Steven M. Kant, M.D., President and CEO of Boys & Girls Village. “It will be an evening of fun, inspiration and heart, in a beautiful seaside setting.”

Tickets cost $150, visit https://www.bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more, or to buy tickets. Proceeds from the evening will raise critical funds for at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

Boys & Girls Village would like to thank presenting sponsor Bismark Construction and media sponsor Fairfield Living Magazine/Moffly Media.

About Boys and Girls Village: For 76 years, Boys & Girls Village, Inc. has been one of Connecticut’s leading providers of behavioral health, educational and permanency planning services for at-risk youth and their families. Since its founding, Boys & Girls Village has touched the lives of thousands of children and families from 50 different Connecticut communities, providing behavioral health, educational, family preservation and stabilization, and vocational services with the belief that all children can develop a healthy developmental pathway. Learn more at www.bgvillage.org.