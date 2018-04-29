Meet The Author: Annette Insdorf

Sunday, April 29, 2018 5pm

Discover how the opening sequences of a great movie sets the tone for the film with Annette Insdorf as she discusses her new book, Cinematic Overtures. A 30- to 40-minute author talk, Q&A, and book sales and signing. Free and open to the public. Light hors d'oeuvres served.

About the Author:

Annette Insdorf is a professor in the Film Program of Columbia University’s School of the Arts and host of the Reel Pieces series at Manhattan’s 92nd Street Y. Her books include Francois Truffaut (1979), Indelible Shadows: Film and the Holocaust (1983), Double Lives, Second Chances: The Cinema of Krzysztof Kieslowski (1999), Philip Kaufman (2012), and Intimations: The Cinema of Wojciech Has (2017).