New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is a world-class, world-renowned New York institution and a pioneering voice for the LGBTQ community.

NYCGMC is comprised of more than 260 talented singers of various ages, backgrounds, and experiences. Together, we produce a vibrant sound and energy that audiences can feel and connect with. Through the power of this sound, and our spectacular performances, we are fearless champions for love, equality, and acceptance.



Founded in 1980, NYCGMC has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences. We sing in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world. As artists, we listen to the changing world around us and transform what we hear into music. We sing to challenge perceptions of the LGBTQ community, to combat fear and hatred, encourage compassion and human connection, and to thrill with the superb quality of our sound. Through our music, audiences mourn losses, cheer victories, find unconditional acceptance, and celebrate life.



We perform in a variety of settings, including special, private, and corporate events, concerts, television appearances, festivals, Broadway/theatre productions, conferences, weddings, parties, fundraisers, and community events. We’ve also had the honor of performing with an amazing array of high-profile performers and artists including: Marilyn Horne, Roberta Peters, Barbara Cook, Elaine Stritch, Joan Rivers, Stephen Sondheim, Kelli O'Hara, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Martha Wash, Sia, Bruce Vilanch, Alan Cumming, and the New York Philharmonic—to name just a few.