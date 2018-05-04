Goose - The Heavy Pets

Goose is a Funk-Folk band based out of Norwalk, Connecticut. Rick Mitarotonda is the guitarist-singer-songwriter whose folky, hummable melodies are supported by keyboardist Kristopher Yunker, and a deep-pocket rhythm section of Trevor Weekz on Bass, Ben Atkind on drums, and Aaron Hagele on percussion. The band’s music is both memorable and danceable; an organic and easy-to-love mix of funk and contemporary folk, with touches of reggae, jazz, blues, and rock.

Tracked in a snowbound lakeside New Hampshire cabin, with mixing and mastering at the Factory Underground in Norwalk, CT, Goose’s debut album ‘Moon Cabin’ was released in early 2016. Moon Cabin traverses diverse musical terrain with 3 part harmony vocals and hooks so big you can hang your hat on them; funky improvised solos and adventurous musical interludes.