Dance A-Thon For Wigs & Wishes

Tickets: $40.00 for the Dance Party and $10.00 to be a life saver

Wigs & Wishes® Powered by Friends Are By Your Side® Every day, thousands of women and children are diagnosed with cancer. Wigs & Wishes® Powered by Friends Are By Your Side® is a non-profit organization founded by Martino Cartier, that is dedicated to providing wigs & granting wishes to these courageous individuals.



Martino Cartier’s award winning salons reached the height of popularity after being featured on Bravo TV, where they gathered millions of fans. Since this exposure, Martino and his salons have been featured in Modern Salon, American Salon, Beauty Launchpad, BE, Seventeen, Salon Today, W and The Golden Globes.



Martino and his styling team have been featured at all of the major industry events in North America including Waldorf Astoria Intercoiffure New York, as well as Fontainebleau Intercoiffure, Miami Beach, FL. This year Martino was featured along with Tabatha Coffey, Kim Vo, Ken Paves, John Frieda and many other Elite Professionals at Behind the Chair’s Stylist Choice Awards in Chicago and has been nominated for Platform Artist of The Year 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015 and HSN Best Entertainer 2014.