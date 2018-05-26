Event calendar brought to you by
Edisun A Salute to US Armed Forces
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT
06850
edisun- A Salute to US Armed Forces
A Benefit For Veterans
Featuring exclusive footage of edisun on tour with US Armed Forces. 2005-2018
6PM doors 7PM Film and Musical Performance
Saturday, 26 May, 2018
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Jeanne Moore
Phone: 203-283-5290
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
