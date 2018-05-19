Tweet Norwalk Symphony presents Mozart's 'Figaro'

Norwalk Concert Hall 125 East Avenue

Norwalk , CT 06851



The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (NSO) led by Music Director Jonathan Yates finishes its season with an intimate, semi-staged, production of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.” Christopher Mirto, who stage-directed Bizet’s “Carmen” and Puccini’s “La Bohème” in seasons past returns to bring this beloved opera brilliantly to life. For the production, Maestro Yates has assembled a dream cast of accomplished young opera stars.

