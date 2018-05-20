St. Barnabas Episcopal Church's Bach@415 Concert Series

2017-2018 Season Concludes with Renowned Guest Performers, Daniel Moody and Bálint Karosi

On Sunday, May 20th at 4:15 p.m. the season finale of the Bach@415 concert series will take place at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greenwich, CT. The Pentecost Vespers Concert will feature Daniel Moody, a rising star in the countertenor world, performing J.S. Bach’s Cantata No. 35, Geist und Seele wird verwirret, (“Spirit and Soul become confused”), accompanied by the St. Peter’s Bach Collegium and St. Barnabas Choir. The program concludes with award-winning concert organist Bálint Karosi performing G.F. Handel’s Organ Concerti Op 4 and Op 6. J. Michael Roush, Director of Music is conducting.

Tickets for the Bach@415 Concert Series are $40 and include a complimentary Meet the Musicians post-concert reception, sponsored by Happiness Is Catering and Horseneck Wines & Liquors. Concertgoers can purchase tickets online at www.stbarnabasgreenwich.org/concerts. Any remaining tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on May 20th when doors open at 3:30 p.m. The church is located at 954 Lake Avenue, Greenwich.