Salsa Beginner II w/ Kim Charles

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

This class will continue to teach shines, foot patterns and partner work to any beginner who knows their basics! With consistent & dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level! NO PARTNER REQUIRED! 

Wednesday, 11 July, 2018

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 203-967-3105
$95(early bird) $105 for the 6-week series

