Garden Menagerie Opening Reception

Enjoy a gallery tour and presentation at 6:30 pm by exhibiting artist, Alex Sax. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Free and open to the public. No registration required.

Exhibition on view June 14 – August 25, 2018 during regular library hours.

Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books and poetry in Pequot Library’s Special Collections of rare books, manuscripts, and archives. The exhibition includes the artist’s “garden” of imaginative and whimsical finely detailed nature drawings, prints, egg tempera paintings, and cast paper and paper-mâché animal sculptures inspired by Pequot’s holdings of works by American poets Emily Dickinson and John Greenleaf Whittier, and The wild flowers of America…with fifty- colored plates, from original drawings, by Isaac Sprague by George L. Goodale, 1886, among other literary works highlighting the grandeur of nature. Also featured are a number of the artist’s handmade books.

About the Artist:

Alex Sax is a fine artist who draws inspiration from nature and history. Working in different media, from drawing to installation, Sax captures the spirit and energy of each of her subjects. Sax received a BA from Hamilton College and an MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Alex Sax lives and works in Portland, Maine.

Related programs:

Sketch a Scape with Alex Sax on Friday August 3, 2018, 10am-12pm

Fantastic Finds: Meet the Artist on Friday August 3, 2018, 2-3pm