Connecticut Open House Day is an annual state-wide, one-day event inviting Connecticut residents to discover – and rediscover – Connecticut’s fascinating world of art, history, film and tourism.

Visit Pequot Library to experience four different programs appealing to all ages and to play games both indoors and out on the Great Lawn. This is a fantastic opportunity for residents to learn about Pequot’s diverse offerings, special collections, exciting exhibitions, and large family events scheduled throughout the year.

10:00am: Genealogy Roundtable

10:00am: Plant Blossom's Garden

11:00am: Celebrate a Young Author: Annika Muthersbaugh

2:00pm: Emerging Artists Concert: Madison Howard, Cellist