Outdoor Adventures: Wild Weasels

Discover the world of Connecticut's weasels and have an opportunity to interact with our own wild weasels, our ferrets and otters. We'll start with a short show on Connecticut's weasel species, from fishers to ermine, and then break up into two groups to have a chance to create an obstacle course for our ferrets in Heckscher WILD! and create enrichment for otters. Groups will then switch so everyone will get to do everything! Limited enrollment of 20 people to ensure small groups. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8.

For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

