Summer Horsemanship Riding Program

Mead Farm

107 June Rd
 Stamford, CT 06903

Designed for those who have never ridden to those who are looking to strengthen and advance their skills both on horseback and on the ground. The summer equestrian experience your children will never forget. Riding, Horsemanship, and Fun! 

 

$700

  AM Session

8 am - 12 noon

  Ages 7 & up 

$600

  PM Session

1 pm - 4 pm 

  Ages 5 - 6

 

Full Day Option

 

Ages 7 & up  / Limit: 5 riders per week. Bring your own lunch & snacks / 8 am - 4 pm

Rate: $1,275 per week / Weeks 1 & 6: $1,020

Contact office for registration form and required paperwork.

Tel: 203-322-4984  /  meadfarm@hotmail.com

Thursday, 30 August, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

Contact:

Gretchen Meyer

Phone: 203-322-4984
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$700 AM / $600 PM

Categories:

