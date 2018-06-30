ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons

June 23 - September 3

It is a rare and wonderful event when an endangered species is brought back from the edge of extinction.

This dynamic exhibition uses mounted specimens, objects, interactives, video and graphics to study the behavior, near demise, and return of the remarkable Peregrine Falcon and the misunderstood Grey & Red Wolves.

Visitors will learn about the long history the peregrine falcon has shared with humans. Dioramas help visitors understand the terrible toll pesticides had on peregrine populations.

Today, peregrines have recolonized their historic cliff nest sites, and have become dramatic members of our urban communities.

Organized in collaboration with the Bell Museum at the University of Minnesota.

SM&NC Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission.

Galleries are open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday 11am-5pm.

For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

