Summer Tea Party with Abigail Adams

Have tea with a former first lady! Join the Norwalk Historical Society on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2:00pm for a Summer Tea with Abigail Adams at the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park. Abigail Adams reenactor Carol Bielefeld will delight with a lively performance about history’s most fascinating first lady while guests enjoy a unique summer tea party. Instead of hot tea, this summer party will feature a variety of iced teas, including Iced Liberty Tea. Traditional tea party fare of scones, tea sandwiches and sweets will be served along with some Colonial themed surprises. Delightful gift baskets featuring tea and spirits will be raffled off. Reservations required as there is limited seating. Tickets: $40.00 before July 9 and $45.00 after July 9 and at the door. Purchase tickets at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org . Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. For general parking, follow parking signs to lot across the street.





Abigail Adams was Miss Adorable to her husband, John Adams, the second President of the United States. He was away much of their married life as Abigail managed the farm, raised their four children, ran a business, bought land and invested money. In the midst of this, she wrote more than 1,600 letters that described her life and times in a newsy and often tender, emotional way. Her famous “Remember the Ladies” directive to her husband highlights her early push for equal rights for women under the law. Amidst a summer tea featuring refreshing iced tea and scrumptious fare, Abigail Adams – Wife, Mother, Patriot & Witness to a Revolution – will come to life!





This event is generously sponsored by the following businesses: Bigelow Tea, Forever Sweet, Goldenberry, Party City, Penny Ha’Penny, Pepperidge Farm, Rafael Cakes & Sugar, and Sono Baking Company.





For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, or call 203-846-0525.



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Norwalk Historical Society