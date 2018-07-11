Event calendar brought to you by
Cha Cha Performance Class
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Have you always wanted to take a Cha Cha class? Well, here's your chance! Jeff Taveras & Julie Aponte will be teaching a performance class every Wednesday starting June 13th. They will be joining BOTH studios together for an EPIC PERFORMANCE at the end of the 6-week series. Classes will run for 1 hour and 30 minutes, so come prepared to work!
**Performance is optional**
Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Wednesday, 18 July, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 2039673105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Friday, 15 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM
Norwalk Band & Brew 07:30 PM
Norwalk Band & Brew 07:30 PM Saturday, 16 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Monday, 18 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM Tuesday, 19 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM
Friday, 15 June, 2018
Norwalk Band & Brew 07:30 PM
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Saturday, 16 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Tuesday, 19 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Monday, 16 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Friday, 15 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM Thursday, 21 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Saturday, 21 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM
Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 18 July, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 25 July, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM