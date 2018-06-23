Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford Event

The 12th annual Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford Swim is taking place Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Long Island Sound on the Greenwich/Stamford border at 96 Cummings Point Road. Swimmers and volunteers join together for an amazing morning to make waves to #fightcancer. Swimmers, boaters, kayakers, paddle boarders and land volunteers are encouraged to register for the Greenwich-Stamford Swim or donate to support a swimmer or volunteer at http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/greenwich. Pool swims are also available as are opportunities for virtual swimmers. Proceeds go to the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT), the nation's only non-profit dedicated to funding cancer gene, cell and immunotherapy research.