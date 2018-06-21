HARMAN & Make Music Day Stamford Street Studio

Every year on June 21st, mobile recording studios appear on sidewalks in cities across the world. These Street Studio Cities, organized with Stamford’s own HARMAN, bring world-class DJs and producers onto the streets for Make Music Day, setting up their mobile recording studios in public locations.

In one afternoon, producers invite passersby from the community to join in a completely improvised music creation session. At the end of the day, each producer mixes one track, using only the material recorded on-site, to share the sounds of their city with the world.

JOIN US AT STAMFORD’S OWN STREET STUDIO!

June 21, 12PM-5PM

1 Public Library Plaza – corner of Bedford and Broad Street

A discount code for HARMAN products from HarmanAudio.com will be available on-site for attendees!

About HARMAN

HARMAN (Harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.