Market Madness
Sundays, July 1 - August 19, 10 am - 2 pm
Support local farmers and explore the SM&NC through hands-on activities! Our Sunday Farm Market (10-2) opens for the season (6/24-9/30) and will be the center of our Summer Sunday programs. Come for a self-guided craft on the meadow, farm animal meetings, and lunch with Bert & Sadie, our North American River Otters. At 12:30 pm, join us for Edible Science, where we explore the science behind some of our favorite foods, such as pizza, S'mores, and ice cream!
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
10 am - 2 pm Self-guided craft (weather permitting at Farm Market)
10:30 am Meet a Farm Animal (at Farm Market)
12 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)
12:30 pm Edible Science! (at Farm Market)
1 pm Otter feeding demonstration (at Otter Pond)
Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission.
Please Note: FREE entry to farm market does not include Market Madness programming. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events
Sunday, 12 August, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Sunday, 01 July, 2018
- Sunday, 08 July, 2018
- Sunday, 15 July, 2018
- Sunday, 22 July, 2018
- Sunday, 29 July, 2018
Contact:Visitor Services
Phone: 2039776521
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:See Above
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...