Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle
Northern Lights (Mariott)
Northern Lights (Mariott)
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Date & Time: Saturday , June 23rd
8:00 PM
All ages
Location:
Northern Lights (Stamford Marriott) 243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901 Cost: $10.00
Description:
Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.
Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.
* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)
* Prize Giveaways
*Cash Bar
*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
Website: http://www.socialevents123.com E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Saturday, 23 June, 2018
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 5169089638
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Saturday, 23 June, 2018
Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford Event 07:00 AM
1940's USO Meets 2018 06:30 PM Sunday, 24 June, 2018
Eat, Prey, Love: Food Chains in Action 11:00 AM Friday, 22 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
Independence Day at Mill Hill Historic Park- Reenactors & Bell Ringing 01:00 PM Saturday, 23 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Sunday, 24 June, 2018
The SM&NC Sunday Farm Market is Back! 10:00 AM
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM Saturday, 23 June, 2018
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM
Sunday, 01 July, 2018
Market Madness 10:00 AM Sunday, 08 July, 2018
Market Madness 10:00 AM Sunday, 15 July, 2018
Market Madness 10:00 AM Sunday, 22 July, 2018
Market Madness 10:00 AM Sunday, 29 July, 2018
Market Madness 10:00 AM Sunday, 05 August, 2018
Market Madness 10:00 AM Sunday, 12 August, 2018
Market Madness 10:00 AM Sunday, 19 August, 2018
Market Madness 10:00 AM Sunday, 16 September, 2018
Puttin' On The Dog 10:00 AM Saturday, 23 June, 2018
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle 08:00 PM