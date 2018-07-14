Dennis Quaid and The Sharks

Dennis Quaid is not just another actor turned rock star, he is a rock star. As the lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Quaid and the band perform original songs and classic hits such as “Spill the Wine”, “Gloria”, and many more. The band even throws in a Jerry Lee Lewis song or two in the mix, such as “Great Balls of Fire,” which Quaid has firsthand experience performing, having played “The Killer” in a 1989 biopic. The band’s origins can be traced to one night when Quaid went to see actor Harry Dean Stanton and his longtime band (appropriately named the Harry Dean Stanton Band) perform at an L.A. club. Quaid was invited to join the band onstage. At first reluctant because of his decade-long layoff from music, Quaid finally did perform with the band and was successful enough that Jamie James, also a member of Stanton’s band, approached Quaid about starting a group of their own. James quickly began recruiting others for the band and it wasn’t long before Dennis Quaid & the Sharks, which specializes in “rock ‘n’ roll and country-soul,” was performing at L.A. clubs.

Kicking off the night is the former guitarist from Matchbox Twenty, Marc Von Em, a soulfully energized singer and musician whose sound flows easily between blues, folk & funk. With three independent releases, Von Em has worked his way up through coffee houses and bars to prestigious bills shared with such artists as Martin Sexton, Richie Havens, Glenn Tillbrook and others. He still tours regularly as a guitarist with Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas.