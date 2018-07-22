Adam Ant is a new wave and glam-punk icon, best known for hits “Goody Two Shoes,” “Desperate But Not Serious,” “Stand and Deliver,” “Strip,” “Ant Music” and more!

Ant came to fame in the late 70s as the leader of seminal glam rock outfit Adam and the Ants. The group’s exotic aesthetic, exhilarating music and wonderful flamboyant music videos made them one of the hottest bands of the then-nascent MTV era. The group dissolved in 1983 and Ant elected to strike out as a solo artist. From his early days in London as an underground, post-punk artist with a cult-like following to his explosion on the world stage that would lead him to become one of the most iconic artists of the 80s, Adam’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 25 chart-topping singles and more than 40 million albums sold worldwide. Opening for him is Prima Donna!