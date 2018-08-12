Jeff Daniels & The Ben Daniels Band

Jeff Daniels has been playing music for as long as he has been acting. Known for roles in such diverse films as The Martian, Dumb & Dumber, The Squid and The Whale, Terms of Endearment, along with his Golden Globe Award-winning role on the TV show “The Newsroom,” Daniels is a bona fide movie star.
But, it was music – one of his first passions back in the ‘70s – that shaped his future. In 1976, Daniels bought a Guild D-40 from Herb David’s Guitar Studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan, threw it in the back of his old Buick, and moved to New York City. That guitar led to a creative outlet, became a solace, a road into the artist that he didn’t know existed. Now, with eight solo records under his belt (his latest is Simple Truths) and a tour history that has seen him share the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Guy Clark, Keb Mo’, and Bruce Hornsby, he’s earned a reputation as an accomplished singer-songwriter, one that transcends the actor-turned-musician stereotype.
Jeff will be joined onstage for a portion of his set by the Ben Daniels Band, featuring his son. From their opening song to the finale of their set, the Ben Daniels Band cuts through with a sound that spans Americana, Blues, Jazz, and Rock.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.