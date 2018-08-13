Event calendar brought to you by
Turandot (Puccini): Met Opera in HD
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Nina Stemme, one of opera’s greatest dramatic sopranos, takes on the title role of the proud princess of legendary China. Tenor Marco Berti is Calàf, the brave prince who sings “Nessun Dorma” and wins her hand. Franco Zeffirelli’s dazzling production is conducted by Paolo Carignani.
Monday, 13 August, 2018
06:30 PM - 08:45 PM
Contact:
Vania Saintferry
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
Endangered & WILD 03:30 PM Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Upcoming Events
Saturday, 11 August, 2018
The Lion King All Day
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM
Oxford Farmers Market 10:00 AM
WILD! Feeding 11:00 AM Sunday, 12 August, 2018
The Lion King All Day
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM
Market Madness 10:00 AM
Sunday, 12 August, 2018
National S'mores Day! 12:30 PM Saturday, 22 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Wednesday, 26 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Monday, 01 October, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Thursday, 27 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Friday, 28 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Saturday, 29 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Thursday, 06 September, 2018
Paradise [Lost] Exhibition 10:00 AM Sunday, 30 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Saturday, 06 October, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
Thursday, 06 September, 2018
Paradise [Lost] Exhibition 10:00 AM Saturday, 22 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Sunday, 23 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Monday, 24 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Tuesday, 25 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Wednesday, 26 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Thursday, 27 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Friday, 28 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Saturday, 29 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day Sunday, 30 September, 2018
Curtain Call's Fall 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day