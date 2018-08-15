The unforgettable harmonies and classic sound of The Beach Boys will bring Good Vibrations back to The Ridgefield Playhouse after their sold-out performances in 2015 and 2017! It’s a night of career-spanning hits — from their early surf rock classics like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “California Girls,” to masterpieces like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows,” to later hits like “Kokomo.” Don’t miss the ultimate summertime show!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.