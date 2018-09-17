Event calendar brought to you by

Stand Up Comedy Workshop with Christine O'Leary

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Barts Tree Service Comedy Series
HamletHub Whole New You Series
Partially underwritten by Adam Broderick Salon & Spa
and Reliance Merchant Services

Award-winning comedian Christine O’Leary will share her secrets for how to get laughs on stage and economize your written material into a 5 minute stand up comedy set! Then perform on the Playhouse stage at the Stand Up Comedy Graduation Showcase on November 5th!  Might be your turn to step out of your comfort zone for 8-weeks and try what 100+ students to date describe as their ‘game changer’ come on, you know you already want too!

Monday, 17 September, 2018

Contact:

Phone: 2034385795
