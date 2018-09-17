Stand Up Comedy Workshop with Christine O'Leary
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Barts Tree Service Comedy Series
HamletHub Whole New You Series
Partially underwritten by Adam Broderick Salon & Spa
and Reliance Merchant Services
Award-winning comedian Christine O’Leary will share her secrets for how to get laughs on stage and economize your written material into a 5 minute stand up comedy set! Then perform on the Playhouse stage at the Stand Up Comedy Graduation Showcase on November 5th! Might be your turn to step out of your comfort zone for 8-weeks and try what 100+ students to date describe as their ‘game changer’ come on, you know you already want too!
Monday, 17 September, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 10 September, 2018
- Monday, 24 September, 2018
- Monday, 01 October, 2018
- Monday, 08 October, 2018
Contact:Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$350
Categories:
