Cynthia Erivo rose to fame with her star-making performance as Celie in the hit Broadway revival of The Color Purple, earning Tony, Grammy and Emmy Awards all in the same year! Backed by a 5-piece band, Erivo will sing Broadway and pop songs from shows and artists including The Color Purple, The Wiz, Annie Lennox, Etta James, The Beatles, Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande and more! A new name to many at the time of her debut in The Color Purple, the Nigerian-British actor and singer quickly caught the attention of Broadway fans, critics and celebrities alike. Oprah Winfrey, Anna Wintour, and Diane Von Furstenburg are just a few of those who sing Erivo’s praises, with Oprah calling Erivo’s performance as Celie “transcendent.” Erivo performed alongside John Legend at the 2017 Grammy Awards and performed at The 39th annual Kennedy Center Honors for an audience including President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.