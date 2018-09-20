This ten-time Grammy Award winner is best known for his a cappella hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” his collaborations with Yo-Yo Ma, Chick Corea and the Vienna Philharmonic, his improvising choir Voicestra, and his legendary solo vocal performances. Bobby McFerrin: Circlesongs will take you on a life-changing musical adventure. Bobby’s exhilarating vocal vocabulary — call and response, global rhythms, soaring melodies, lush harmonies, funny noises, invented language, silence, prayers, and laughter – reminds us all of how much fun it is to be alive, to lift our voices and communicate with one another, to make a joyful noise.

Bobby will take the stage with trusted members of his groundbreaking a cappella group Voicestra. They are all masters of the art of play, and together they will lead Circlesongs, choral pieces based on irresistible grooves, spontaneously composed each night and sung by a 12-voice ensemble of local singers — and sometimes by the whole crowd. “I want to bring audiences into the incredible feeling of freedom that I get when I sing,” says Bobby. “I want everyone to leave the theatre and sing in their own kitchens the next morning.”