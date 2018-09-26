Rebel Without a Cause

Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
In one of moviedom’s most influential roles, James Dean is Jim, the new kid in town whose loneliness, frustration and anger mirrored those of postwar teens — and reverberates over 60 years later. This special event includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.
Wednesday, 26 September, 2018
07:00 PM
Phone: 2034385795
