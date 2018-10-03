Event calendar brought to you by

Marshall Tucker Band

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

This ‘70s Southern rock band is best known for hits “Heard It In a Love Song,” “Fire On the Mountain,” and “Can’t You See.” Still led today by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, they represent a time and place in music that will never be duplicated.

Wednesday, 03 October, 2018

Contact:

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.