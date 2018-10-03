Marshall Tucker Band

Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
This ‘70s Southern rock band is best known for hits “Heard It In a Love Song,” “Fire On the Mountain,” and “Can’t You See.” Still led today by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, they represent a time and place in music that will never be duplicated.
Wednesday, 03 October, 2018
08:00 PM
Contact:
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
