Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Featuring former cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation “JERSEY BOYS,” Under the Streetlamp brings a night of Doo-Wop, Motown, and old time Rock ‘n’ Roll, including popular songs from The Drifters, Roy Orbison, Nat King Cole, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, plus a “show-stopping” salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons!
Friday, 05 October, 2018
08:00 PM
Contact:
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Sunday, 21 October, 2018
1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities 12:00 PM Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Saturday, 06 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Friday, 05 October, 2018
The Loft Artists: Then and Now 40 Years of Art All Day Thursday, 04 October, 2018
The Loft Artists: Then and Now 40 Years of Art All Day Sunday, 21 October, 2018
1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities 12:00 PM Thursday, 08 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Friday, 09 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Monday, 08 October, 2018
Fall Breakout Day: Animals & Art 11:00 AM Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Wednesday, 07 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM
Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM