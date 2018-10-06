Tweet Paula Poundstone

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd

Ridgefield , CT 06877

United States

With smart, observational humor and a legendary spontaneous interaction with the crowd, Paula Poundstone is one of our country’s pre-eminent comedians. American Comedy Award-winner for Best Female Standup Comic, she has made more than a dozen appearances on late night talk shows and is a regular panelist on NPR’s #1 show, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.