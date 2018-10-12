Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy: Emerson Lake & Palmer Lives On

VIP MEET & GREET TICKETS AVAILABLE!

With the recent passing of both his ELP bandmates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, Carl Palmer hits the road with a tribute show in their honor. A drummer’s drummer, Palmer anchored the legendary ELP, as well as Asia, Atomic Rooster and The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown. ELP’s megahits including “Picture’s At An Exhibition,” “Lucky Man,” “From the Beginning” and “Tarkus” helped define Progressive Rock and earned sales of 48 million. Palmer’s new band captures all the power of these hits in a hard-driving, instrumental performance that’s winning raves globally.