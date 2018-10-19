Phil Vassar: Crank Up The Sun Tour

Country songwriter and performer Phil Vassar returns to The Playhouse! Vassar has released 9 critically-acclaimed albums, was the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist, two-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year (penning hits for Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood and others), Billboard Country Songwriter of the Year, and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song. He has scored 10 Number 1s, 15 Top 10s, 26 top 40s including “American Child,” “Bye Bye, Carlene,” “For a Little While,” “I’m Alright,” “In a Real Love,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Last Day of My Life,” “Little Red Rodeo,” “Love is Alive,” “My Next Thirty Years,” “Postmarked Birmingham,” “Right on the Money,” “Six Pack Summer,” and “That’s When I Love You.”

Opening act Eliot Lewis has a career most musicians could only dream of. Eliot is not only a member of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Daryl Hall & John Oates band, but also the original featured musician on “Live From Daryl’s House.” His contributions stand out on some of the best moments from the show including performances with Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top),Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren,Train,Grace Potter, Ben Folds, Cheap Trick,Rob Thomas,Jason Mraz,Darius Rucker,Gavin DeGraw and many, many others.