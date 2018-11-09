Gladys Knight

Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. Her hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”
Friday, 09 November, 2018
07:30 PM
Contact:
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
