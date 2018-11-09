Event calendar brought to you by

Gladys Knight

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. Her hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

Friday, 09 November, 2018

Cost:

$150-$175

