Event calendar brought to you by

Comedy Graduation Showcase

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

WITH HOST & TEACHER CHRISTINE O’LEARY

The Comedy Workshop Graduation Showcase is the finale to Christine O’Leary’s Stand Up Comedy Workshop here at The Ridgefield Playhouse. The brave, funny, and fabulous students will have their chance to perform their comedy set that they developed over the 8-week long program.

 

Monday, 05 November, 2018

Contact:

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.