Oxford Town Hall
486 Oxford Rd
Oxford , CT
06478
Join the sixth annual Oxford Farmers Market every Saturday from 10a-2p, rain or shine, at the Oxford Town Hall. Featuring farm fresh produce, pies, lamb meats, goat cheeses and soaps, eggs, arts, crafts, kids activities, and a whole lot more!
Saturday, 11 August, 2018
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 11 August, 2018
Saturday, 18 August, 2018
Saturday, 25 August, 2018
Saturday, 01 September, 2018
Saturday, 08 September, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Alexis Gazy
Phone: 2035251090
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
