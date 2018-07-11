Afrobeat Afrofusion dance class with Tamara Jones in Stamford,CT.

You don't want to miss this class!

Beginners welcomed! All levels welcome!

Ms. Tamara J aka Faith Jones is bringing you the hottest new Afrobeats moves mixed with Hip Hop, West African and Dancehall. She's danced with many companies and choreographed for many stages: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn Arts Exchange, Radio City, NJPAC, choreographed for FELA Workshops, taught at corporate events such as Nabisco, teaches at Broadway Dance Center and a host of other venues such as Essence Holiday party. Dancing since the age of 4, she's has much knowledge of technique and the culture!



Purchase your tickets HERE https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afro-rhythm-and-beats-july-11th-afrobeat-dance-class-w-tamara-jones-tickets-47680775483



Space is limited. Tell a friend, bring a friend. Be ready to have fun, learn some moves and work your body! Get your fitness in!

