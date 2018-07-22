More Davis (Amazon Stand-Up Special)

NORE DAVIS (AMAZON STAND-UP SPECIAL) COMEDY IN THE LOB

Nore Davis first started doing stand-up comedy during his teenage years while living in Yonkers, New York. His interest in stand-up comedy was originally a side hobby for him, as he only did open mic nights and performed on college campuses. However, after realizing that college wasn't for him, he knew that comedy was the only thing that he wanted to do for a living.



Davis has made television appearances on Russell Simmons Presents, Last Week Tonight, MTV's Nikki & Sara Live, NickMom Night Out, The Artie Lange Show, and had a role in HBO's Boardwalk Empire. He has also been seen in many videos on CollegeHumor. His first Stand-Up Comedy Special, "You Guy's Are Dope." premiers on Amazon May 8th