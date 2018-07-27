Terrapin is the ultimate Grateful Dead experience. They have performed over 160 concerts, offering an authentic mix of Dead tunes which will appeal to the most ardent Deadhead as well as the newly acquainted listener. The band consists of players who have loved and performed this music for decades. Terrapin has invested heavily in state-of-the art equipment which is “true to form” of recreating a live concert experience. They have 7000+ followers on Facebook, a comprehensive marketing platform and are available for theaters, festivals, private events and more.
Terrapin is:
Paul Dunay on Rhythm Guitar JP Geoghegan on Drums Ric LuBell on Bass Ams Palmieri on Vocals Geoff Schneider on Lead Guitar Matt 'Helm' Winthrop on Keyboard
