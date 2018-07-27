Terrapin is the ultimate Grateful Dead experience. They have performed over 160 concerts, offering an authentic mix of Dead tunes which will appeal to the most ardent Deadhead as well as the newly acquainted listener. The band consists of players who have loved and performed this music for decades. Terrapin has invested heavily in state-of-the art equipment which is “true to form” of recreating a live concert experience. They have 7000+ followers on Facebook, a comprehensive marketing platform and are available for theaters, festivals, private events and more.

Terrapin is:

Paul Dunay on Rhythm Guitar

JP Geoghegan on Drums

Ric LuBell on Bass

Ams Palmieri on Vocals

Geoff Schneider on Lead Guitar

Matt 'Helm' Winthrop on Keyboard

Advance Tickets $20 prior to May 15th

May 15th -July 27 $25.00

Day of Show: $30.00





