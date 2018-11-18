Event calendar brought to you by

Dance to the Holidays with Tony Dovolani & Karina Smirnoff

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge Rd
 Ridgefield, CT 06877
United States

This holiday spectacular for the whole family stars “Dancing with the Stars” Mirror Ball champions Tony Dovolani and Karina Smirnoff along with other celebrity pros from “Dancing with the Stars,” “American Idol,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” Directed and choreographed by Jaymz Tuaileva.

Sunday, 18 November, 2018

Vania Saintfery

Phone: 12032970933
Tickets: $75 | Meet & Greet Add-on: $75

