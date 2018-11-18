Tweet Dance to the Holidays with Tony Dovolani & Karina Smirnoff

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd

Ridgefield , CT 06877

United States

This holiday spectacular for the whole family stars “Dancing with the Stars” Mirror Ball champions Tony Dovolani and Karina Smirnoff along with other celebrity pros from “Dancing with the Stars,” “American Idol,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” Directed and choreographed by Jaymz Tuaileva.

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.